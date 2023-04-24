ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Up to $39.52

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.52, but opened at $40.53. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 5,695 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

