ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Up to $39.52

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.52, but opened at $40.53. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 5,695 shares changing hands.
ANIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.
