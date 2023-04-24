Ankr Price Reaches $0.0309 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Ankr has a total market cap of $308.95 million and $29.80 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00028299 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020576 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,391.45 or 1.00002222 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002421 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03150494 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $24,268,183.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars.

