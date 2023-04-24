AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.42

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.42 and last traded at $120.50, with a volume of 15760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

