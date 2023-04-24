Arbitrum Price Reaches $1.33 on Top Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00004862 BTC on popular exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $643.79 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.34658608 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $673,162,617.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

