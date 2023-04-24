Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.94

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.94 and last traded at $72.78, with a volume of 318491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.08. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

