Ares Management Llc Acquires 200,000 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,494,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,763,535.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Ares Management Llc acquired 139,522 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $2,942,518.98.

On Monday, March 27th, Ares Management Llc acquired 750,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $16,110,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Ares Management Llc acquired 168,692 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $21.57. 1,620,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.80. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 177.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth $27,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

