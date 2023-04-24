Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $99.60

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.60 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.24), with a volume of 267507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.24).

The company has a market capitalization of £129.83 million, a PE ratio of -245.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 119.40 and a quick ratio of 117.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.57.

In other news, insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe bought 200,000 shares of Arix Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £218,000 ($269,768.59). Insiders own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

