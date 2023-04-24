Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Arjo AB (publ) Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of ARRJF stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Arjo AB has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94.
About Arjo AB (publ)
