Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.32 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,172 shares. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

