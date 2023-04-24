Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $278,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $576,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.21. 1,187,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

