Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 19.6% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $20,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 219,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the period.

RDVY traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,495. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

