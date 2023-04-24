ASD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.16 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $37.47 million and $4.16 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00028666 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020583 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018917 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001255 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,401.27 or 1.00004070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05691389 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,292,474.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

