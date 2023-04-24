Aspire Wealth Management Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.29. 802,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

