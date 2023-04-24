Aspire Wealth Management Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 311.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMVM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $359,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,427. The stock has a market cap of $180.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $49.63.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

