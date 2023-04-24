Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $781,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $96.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,277 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

