Aspire Wealth Management Corp Increases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises 6.2% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $214,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:XMMO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,582. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
