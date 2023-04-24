Aspire Wealth Management Corp Increases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises 6.2% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMMO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,582. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.