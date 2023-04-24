Aspire Wealth Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 137.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 293,563 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 428,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 124,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 327,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 31,580 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 55,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,184. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

