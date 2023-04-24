Aspire Wealth Management Corp Sells 522 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMGet Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

