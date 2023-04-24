Aspire Wealth Management Corp Sells 7,337 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned 0.49% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,347 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 69,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,987,000. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,595. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.05. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $102.67. The stock has a market cap of $808.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

