Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,674 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $54,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.73. 1,408,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

