Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $55,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $327.51. 3,553,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,705,568. The company has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.