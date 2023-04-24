Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 48,843 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 48,843 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $48,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.09. 2,503,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,068,261. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.