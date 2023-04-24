AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Trimmed by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 94,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,360,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,337,973. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

