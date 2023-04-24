AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Decreased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,839 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About AT&T



AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.



