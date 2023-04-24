AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at TD Cowen

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 34.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.0% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates raised its stake in AT&T by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

