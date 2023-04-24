Auxano Advisors LLC Buys 176 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $102.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,278. The firm has a market cap of $149.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

