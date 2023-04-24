Auxano Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,027 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after buying an additional 849,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Duke Energy by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,538,000 after buying an additional 645,882 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $98.60. The company had a trading volume of 607,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,493. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

