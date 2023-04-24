Auxano Advisors LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 1.7% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $41,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,598. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $384.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

