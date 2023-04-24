Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

NYSE:MDT traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.13. 7,690,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,359. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $109.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average of $81.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

