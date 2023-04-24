Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases 2,063 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 6.6% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $507.37. 407,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $491.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $570.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

