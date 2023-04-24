Avalanche Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $16.97 or 0.00061617 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.54 billion and approximately $162.51 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00039542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019562 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,848,831 coins and its circulating supply is 326,786,111 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars.

