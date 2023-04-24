Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Stake Lowered by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000.

AVUV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,478. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.61. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $84.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

