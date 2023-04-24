BakeryToken (BAKE) Trading Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BakeryToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BakeryToken has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $5.01 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that allows users to trade various cryptocurrencies and tokens in a decentralized and secure manner. It offers a range of features, such as liquidity pools, yield farming, and staking, that incentivize network participation and contribution.The platform is named after its native token, BAKE, which is used to enable various features and services within the BakerySwap ecosystem. BAKE is also used to incentivize network participants to provide liquidity to the platform, stake their tokens, and participate in governance decisions.Overall, BakerySwap provides a user-friendly and decentralized platform for trading cryptocurrencies and tokens, while providing incentives for network participation and contribution through its native token, BAKE.”

