Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.72. 17,559,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,233,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

