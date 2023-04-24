Bank of America Lowers Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $67.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s previous close.
KNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.06.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.1 %
KNX opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)
