Bank of America Lowers Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $67.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s previous close.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.1 %

KNX opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

