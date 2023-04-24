Bank of America Trims Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price to $65.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17, a PEG ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 124.86% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after buying an additional 5,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,189,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $58,716,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 328.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $67,409,000 after buying an additional 970,673 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.