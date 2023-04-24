Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. CLSA upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Baozun from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th.

Baozun Stock Performance

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. Baozun has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $12.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $331.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Baozun

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1,700.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 150,673 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 57,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 151,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

