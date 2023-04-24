Barclays Begins Coverage on Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Elementis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Elementis Trading Down 3.2 %

Elementis stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Elementis has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

About Elementis

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

