Barclays Begins Coverage on Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Elementis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Elementis Trading Down 3.2 %
Elementis stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Elementis has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.
About Elementis
Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elementis (EMNSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.