Barclays (LON:BARC) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 270 ($3.34) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.97) to GBX 250 ($3.09) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.97) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($2.95) price target on Barclays in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 238.56 ($2.95).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BARC stock traded down GBX 0.74 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 152.50 ($1.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,057,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,391,391. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.44. The company has a market capitalization of £23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.33, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.46).

Barclays Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,333.33%.

In related news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.62 ($12,085.91). 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.