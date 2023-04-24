Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 400 ($4.95) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.70) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($4.08) to GBX 340 ($4.21) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 350 ($4.33).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.37) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 200.13 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.87). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 276.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 268.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,888.89%.

In other news, insider Frank Dangeard acquired 1,014 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,350.30). In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 7,318 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,904.96 ($24,631.80). Also, insider Frank Dangeard purchased 1,014 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,350.30). 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

