Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Raised to $22.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

GOLD stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

