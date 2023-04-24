Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.78. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is -126.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Franchise Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Franchise Group by 66.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

