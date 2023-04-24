Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.43.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,027.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 14.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 243,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 31,273 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 49.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

