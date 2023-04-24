Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BHC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 553.04%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bausch Health Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

