Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE BHC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.97.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 553.04%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.