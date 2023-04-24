Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.18

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.18 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 1280355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.22).

Bens Creek Group Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.57, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.78 million and a P/E ratio of 850.00.

About Bens Creek Group

(Get Rating)

Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Charleston, West Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bens Creek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bens Creek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.