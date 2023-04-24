Berenberg Bank Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $555.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from $530.00 to $555.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $508.10.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $517.19 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $499.21 and its 200-day moving average is $460.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

