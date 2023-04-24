Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($34.65) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.17) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.41) to GBX 2,550 ($31.56) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.70) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($31.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,528.57 ($31.29).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON BHP traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,371.50 ($29.35). The stock had a trading volume of 725,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,743. The firm has a market cap of £120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.42, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,880.50 ($35.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,531.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,518.92.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.