Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

HOC traded down GBX 6.10 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 80.40 ($0.99). The company had a trading volume of 1,003,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,501. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 50.40 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 126.20 ($1.56). The stock has a market cap of £413.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,622.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

