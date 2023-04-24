Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Trading Up 7.8%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Rating) was up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as €51.20 ($56.89) and last traded at €51.20 ($56.89). Approximately 6,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €47.50 ($52.78).
Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 7.8 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.65. The stock has a market cap of $517.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.29.
About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft
Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.
