BHP Group’s (BHP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,800 ($34.65) target price on the stock.

BHP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.41) to GBX 2,550 ($31.56) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.17) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($31.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.56) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.70) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,528.57 ($31.29).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.19) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,370 ($29.33). The company had a trading volume of 714,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,531.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,518.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,880.50 ($35.65).

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

About BHP Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,687.07%.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.